Everton are considering making a move for five-time Champions League winner Isco who is available on a free transfer.

Isco was released by Sevilla towards the end of 2022 and is yet to find himself a new club. With the transfer window slammed shut, many clubs have secured their targets ahead of the second half of the season.

However, Isco is still able to sign for a new club as free agents don’t have to be signed during a January transfer window.

One club that failed to strengthen in the January window was Everton. The Merseyside club were the only side not to sign a player in the Premier League during January.

According to The Times, Everton are considering making a move for former Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco.

Isco won five Champions League trophies during his time with Madrid and was an exciting, technically gifted player for the Spanish club. However, his time at Sevilla didn’t last too long which could be a concern for Sean Dyche.

Dyche likes his players to work hard for each other and he demands a lot physically on the pitch.