Everton were keen on improving their attacking options in January and they failed with a bid to sign the Sheffield United attacker Iliman Ndiaye.

According to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports, the Toffees submitted a £25 million bid to sign the 22-year-old on deadline day but the Championship outfit turned it down.

Everton had to pull out of the move eventually because they did not want to pay a premium for his services.

Been told #efc had a £25m (plus add ons) bid for #sufc Iliman Ndiaye rejected earlier in this window. Sheff Utd played hard ball, and Everton refused to go beyond their valuation of Ndiaye. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) January 31, 2023

It has been a disappointing season for Everton so far and they will be desperate to beat the drop. They are 19th in the table, and Sean Dyche will need a massive slice of luck to turn things around at Goodison Park.

The Toffees wasted a glorious opportunity to improve their squad in January and the departure of Anthony Gordon has only weakened them further.

Everton have scored just 15 goals in the league so far and they cannot hope to hold on to their Premier League status if they continue to struggle in front of goal.

Ndiaye would have been a quality addition to the Toffees. The 22-year-old is in impressive form right now and he has 10 goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions.

The highly-rated striker has been a key player for Sheffield United and it is understandable why the Blades did not want to let him leave for the reported fee.

Sheffield United are second in the Championship standings and Ndiaye will be key to their promotion hopes.