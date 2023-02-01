Everton looking to sign former Premier League ace on a free transfer

Everton are reportedly looking to sign Andre Ayew on a free transfer.

According to a report from Football Insider, Everton saw a number of deals collapse on deadline day and the Toffees failed to strengthen their faltering attack during the January transfer window.

They are now looking to sign the 33-year-old forward who is a free agent after leaving Qatari outfit Al Sadd. The Premier League club are currently in touch with the player’s camp and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his services on a free transfer.

The Ghana International did reasonably well in the recently concluded World Cup and he has played in the Premier League previously with West Ham United and Swansea.

The 33-year-old could be a useful option in the attack for Sean Dyche during the second half of the campaign. His extensive Premier League experience would allow him to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Goodison Park.

Everton are currently 19th in the Premier League table and they are in real danger of relegation.

The Toffees will have to sort out their goal-scoring problems in order to beat the drop this season. They have scored just 15 goals in the league so far and Dyche will need to add more goals to his attack in order to get his side firing once again.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for the 33-year-old forward and Everton could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities at a high level once again.