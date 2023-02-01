Everton were offered the chance to sign Chelsea star but rejected the deal

Everton were offered the chance to sign Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson on loan but rejected the opportunity.

Everton ended the transfer window weaker than they started after they sold Anthony Gordon and failed to bring in a replacement.

Signing a wide player had to be a priority for Everton, even before Gordon left the club, with their current crop of wingers struggling to contribute in front of goal or create for others.

Chelsea tell Omari Hutchinson not to report for Jamaica duty - The Athletic

It’s now emerged that Everton were offered the chance to bring in an exciting young talent on deadline day, but rejected the chance. According to the Mirror, Chelsea offered former Arsenal youngster Hutchinson to Everton on loan, but the Merseyside club rejected the opportunity.

Hutchinson only has a handful of games in the Premier League so it’s understandable that Everton didn’t feel he was the right man to help them in a relegation battle.

However, just bringing bodies through the door would have been beneficial to Everton considering their lack of numbers, and maybe a young talent with a point to prove could have been a shrewd bit of business.

