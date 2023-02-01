Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target was approached by many clubs this January

Fabrizio Romano has responded to some Manchester United transfer rumours involving Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day.

The Netherlands international was linked as a late option for Man Utd as they ended up raiding Bayern for the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer, but Romano insists a deal was impossible.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, the transfer news expert stated that many clubs were in for Gravenberch, but Bayern never wanted to let the 20-year-old leave.

“Gravenberch was approached by many clubs but for Bayern was 100% impossible as they trust him,” Romano said.

It is not entirely clear from Romano’s words if United did have a concrete interest in Gravenberch, as had been suggested by the Independent’s Miguel Delaney yesterday…

United did well to bring in Sabitzer in the end, with the Austria international looking ideal to replace the injured Christian Eriksen.

Despite not always being at his best in his time at Bayern, Sabitzer looked a hugely promising talent at former club RB Leipzig.

It could be that Erik ten Hag will now be able to get Sabitzer firing again as he fills in for Eriksen in the next few months.

