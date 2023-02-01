TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has suggested that the kind of money Chelsea paid for the transfer of Enzo Fernandez means that Liverpool are surely going to end up having to stump up even more ridiculous sums of cash for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer.

Fernandez has just become the most expensive signing ever by a British club after a Deadline Day move to Chelsea from Benfica, and it will surely give Dortmund the sense that they can ramp up their asking price for Bellingham, another of the finest young midfielders in world football who will surely have a host of suitors…

See below for Jordan’s analysis on these transfers…

? “Borussia Dortmund are going to be rubbing their hands together.” ? “If Enzo Fernandez is going to #CFC for £105m… then you start to move into the territory of £125m-£150m for Bellingham.” Simon Jordan believes #LFC will have to break the bank for Jude Bellingham. pic.twitter.com/kIlGALs3FO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 1, 2023

Bellingham is arguably an even bigger talent than Fernandez, so it will be interesting to see the effect this Chelsea signing has on the market in a few months’ time.