‘Furious’ Chelsea star sent desperate messages to Todd Boehly ‘instructing him to’ let him leave

Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech’s loan move to Paris Saint-Germain has fallen through at the last minute, leaving the player frustrated and ‘furious’.

Ziyech, who was a star performer for Morocco at the recent World Cup, had already seen his playing time limited at Chelsea and was hoping for a fresh start with the French club.

However, the move broke down due to incorrect documentation being sent by Chelsea, which resulted in the required signatures not being present.

According to Sky Sports via Mirror, the situation left Ziyech so desperate to seal the deal that he reportedly sent text messages to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, ‘instructing him to give the move the green light‘.

Despite his efforts, the deal could not be salvaged and Ziyech was left stranded in Paris.

Chelsea’s January transfer window was focused on incoming players, with the club signing Mykhaylo Mudryk in a deal worth up to £87m, as well as Noni Madueke and Joao Felix.

The only major outgoing was midfielder Jorginho, who joined Arsenal for a fee in the region of £12m.

However, Ziyech was expected to join the list of exits as he searched for first-team opportunities elsewhere.

It remains unclear what role Ziyech will play for Chelsea for the rest of the season, but the fallen-through move will come as a major disappointment for both the player and PSG.