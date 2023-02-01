Danny Mills, the former England right-back, has criticized referee Paul Tierney’s decision to send off Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes during the Carabao Cup tie with Southampton.

The match ended with the Magpies securing a 2-1 victory, leading to a 3-1 win on aggregate and earning a place in the final.

However, the night was marred by Guimaraes’ red card in the 82nd minute.

The referee initially gave the Brazilian a yellow card, but after a review by the VAR, the card was upgraded to a red for his challenge on Southampton’s Samuel Edozie.

Although Guimaraes’ challenge was late and dangerous, Mills does not believe the challenge was intentional, and that the red card was an overreaction by the referee.

The former England international told TalkSport (31/01, 21:43):

“It was unintentional. If this is given as a red, it’s a disgrace. He’s not out of control. It’s pathetic.”

Guimaraes will serve a three-match ban for his red card, but he will not be suspended for the Carabao Cup final on February 26.

He will miss Newcastle United’s Premier League games with West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth, and Liverpool.

Despite the red card, Newcastle United will look to make their first cup final since 1999 a memorable one, with a win over their opponents.