John Terry brutally fires back at Piers Morgan on Twitter after criticism on Chelsea’s spending

Former Chelsea captain, John Terry, has fired back at Piers Morgan on Twitter after the Arsenal fan criticised the London club’s spending in the recent transfer window.

Morgan took to social media to voice his opinion on Chelsea’s £323 million spending spree, saying that they need a “telescope” to see his team at the top of the league.

Terry, who is a club legend, didn’t let the criticism go unnoticed and replied with a brutal comment, pointing out that he has won more trophies since retiring than Arsenal has.

Regardless of the criticism, Chelsea’s spending spree has once again put the Premier League at the top of European football, outpacing all other leagues in terms of transfer spending.

With the January transfer window now closed, the club’s fans will be eager to see their new signings make an impact on the pitch and help guide the club to success this season.

 

 

