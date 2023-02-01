According to a report from El Nacional (via Liverpool Echo), Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to make Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante his first summer signing.

Despite signing forward Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window, there was a growing demand from fans for the club to refresh its under-performing midfield.

Klopp had previously hinted that changes in the midfield would come during the summer transfer window ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Although Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham remains the top target for Liverpool, a report from Spain suggests that the Reds will turn their attention to Kante first.

The France World Cup winner has been instrumental in Chelsea’s success, helping the club win the Premier League, Champions League, and other trophies since joining from Leicester City.

However, Kante has been struggling with a muscle injury and has not played for Chelsea since August of this year.

With the midfielder entering the final months of his contract, it has been reported that Liverpool is keen on making Kante their first signing of the summer.

Chelsea’s squad is currently undergoing a major shuffle, with the club adding seven new players in the January transfer window and an eighth set to be announced soon.

The London club under new owner Todd Boehly has spent a staggering £288 million in the winter transfer window alone, following the £270 million spent in the summer.

While the future of N’Golo Kante remains uncertain, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure the experienced midfielder and bolster their midfield ahead of the 2023-24 season.