£42m star now ‘in the frame’ to replace Rice in the summer

West Ham are being tipped to be in the running to seal the transfer of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips next summer.

The England international has struggled at City since his move from Leeds in the summer, and he was linked with the Hammers a few weeks ago.

On the midfielder’s proposed January move to West Ham, Jones said: “There is no deal in the making for him.

“It has been unusually quiet at West Ham this month, but it’s worth noting in midfield they will look to make two significant signings to replace Declan Rice.

“When it comes to that, Phillips may well be in the frame but for now City wish to hold on to him.”

West Ham would do well to bring in a top replacement for Rice, with Phillips bringing quality on the ball, hard work, experience, and intelligence.

It remains to be seen if City will give up on him straight away, however.