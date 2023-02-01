£42m star now ‘in the frame’ to replace Rice in the summer

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham are being tipped to be in the running to seal the transfer of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips next summer.

The England international has struggled at City since his move from Leeds in the summer, and he was linked with the Hammers a few weeks ago.

On the midfielder’s proposed January move to West Ham, Jones said: “There is no deal in the making for him.

“It has been unusually quiet at West Ham this month, but it’s worth noting in midfield they will look to make two significant signings to replace Declan Rice.

“When it comes to that, Phillips may well be in the frame but for now City wish to hold on to him.”

More Stories / Latest News
Two free agents that Liverpool could sign to strengthen their midfield
Fabrizio Romano reveals behind the scenes details of Enzo Fernandez Chelsea transfer
Wantaway Leeds United midfielder’s move was ‘blocked’ on deadline day

West Ham would do well to bring in a top replacement for Rice, with Phillips bringing quality on the ball, hard work, experience, and intelligence.

It remains to be seen if City will give up on him straight away, however.

More Stories Declan Rice Kalvin Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.