Leeds United’s permanent signing of Weston McKennie is contingent on the team’s status in the Premier League, according to journalist Phil Hay.

On The Phil Hay Show, Hay stated that if Leeds avoid relegation, the club intends to sign the on-loan midfielder permanently for a fee of around ‘£30 million’.

He said:

“There’s an option in there for Leeds to take him permanently in the summer; it will cost them around £30m. “The intention and the plan would absolutely be to sign him permanently, and I fully expect that to happen unless something strange goes on in the next few months. The one thing that would absolutely avoid that being triggered would be Leeds being relegated.”

Leeds’ recent additions of Weston McKennie, Maximilian Wober and Georginio Rutter have added quality depth to the team, and manager Jesse Marsch will now have to figure out how to integrate them into the starting lineup.

McKennie may be the most exciting and intriguing signing of all, having switched from Juventus to Leeds, who are currently fighting for relegation.

Hay’s statement shows that the team’s management is confident in its ability to stay in the Premier League and is investing in the future of the club.

The looming takeover by 49ers Enterprises and the American contingent at Elland Road may have made Leeds an attractive destination, which could be one of the reason that lured McKennie away from Juventus.

However, the team’s recent struggles with just two wins in their last 16 league matches may cause concern.

Nevertheless, as Hay pointed out, the club’s management has not sacked Marsch, indicating that they believe in his ability to lead the team to success in the long term.