Leeds were offered deadline day option to sign ‘unbelievable’ 25-yr-old Manchester United man

Leeds United were reportedly offered the chance to sign Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on Deadline Day.

However, the 25-year-old, who has previously been regarded as an “unbelievable” young talent, ended up joining Stoke City instead.

Leeds were looking for more defensive reinforcements after allowing Diego Llorente to leave for a loan move to Roma.

Tuanzebe could have been a decent option for Leeds, though he hasn’t played much football recently, so it might have been a bit of a gamble.

It will be interesting to see how the Red Devils ace fares with Stoke and if he can revive his career in the Championship.