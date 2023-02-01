Leicester City hit with ACL injury as exciting player confirms on social media

Exciting Leicester City starlet, Sammy Baybrooke, has confirmed on Instagram today, he has suffered an ACL injury.

The talented midfielder made his senior debut in November and has been training with the first team during the past weeks.

Leicester believe the 18-year-old has a big future ahead but the latest injury is a massive blow for Baybrooke.

The England U-19s captain receiced the scan results today, which confirmed he will be out for a lengthy period.

Will Alves, Sammy Baybrooke and Callum Wright have really stood out to #LCFC coaching staff while away in Évian. — LCFC HQ (@LCFCHQ) July 14, 2022

Baybrooke went down unchallenged for Leicester U-21s against Brighton on Monday. Two other Leicester youngsters have also suffered ACL injuries recently, Will Alves and Ethan Fitzhugh.

Writing on his Instagram account today, Baybrooke said: “Today I got the news no footballer wants to hear and that is I have torn my ACL. I know I will be out for a long period of time, but this will only make me stronger.”