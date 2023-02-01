Jurgen Klopp held private talks with 26-yr-old’s agent regarding January move

Liverpool were reportedly keen on strengthening their midfield during the January transfer window and Sofyan Amrabat was a target for the Reds.

According to a report from Daily Mirror, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp held private talks with the 26-year-old’s representatives regarding a January move but the transfer never materialized.

Amrabat had an exceptional World Cup campaign with Morocco and he helped him reach the semi-finals of the competition.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Fiorentina and he would have certainly improved Liverpool in the middle of the park.

The midfield has been a major concern for Liverpool this season with a number of key players struggling to hit top form. Furthermore, the Reds have had their fair share of injury problems in the middle of the park as well.

Signing a quality player like Amrabat in January would have certainly helped Liverpool improve and it remains to be seen how Klopp deals with this midfield crisis for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool are currently 9th in the league table and they are in real danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

The loss of Champions League football next season will not only be a devastating blow to their finances, but it could also lead to the club missing out on elite transfer targets like Jude Bellingham.

Meanwhile, Amrabat has been linked with clubs like Barcelona and Chelsea as well.

However, the Italian club managed to hold down to their star player eventually and it remains to be seen whether Amrabat’s suitors are prepared to return for him at the end of the season.