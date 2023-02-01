Liverpool receive huge boost ahead of Newcastle game later this month

Liverpool have received a huge boost ahead of their game against Newcastle later in the month.

Liverpool face Newcastle later this month in a game where they may not be the favourites for the first time in years. Jurgen Klopp’s side will have to be at their very best to get a result against Eddie Howe’s men, especially away from home.

However, Liverpool have received a major boost ahead of the game after one Newcastle player was sent off in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

RED CARD! ? Bruno Guimarães is sent off after a VAR check! ? pic.twitter.com/8WOGmjbakZ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 31, 2023

Bruno Guimaraes received a red card for a terrible tackle late in the game meaning he will serve a three-game suspension, resulting in him missing the fixture against Liverpool.

Guimaraes is pivotal to how Newcastle play and they currently have just three central midfielders available.

The Brazilian midfielder was devastated walking off the pitch against Southampton, possibly due to realising the tough fixtures Newcastle have in the rest of the month.

Liverpool have struggled to win the midfield battle this season, so the suspension for Guimaraes comes at a fantastic time for Klopp’s side.