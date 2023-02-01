Liverpool set to axe two players from squad as Luis Diaz ‘update’ expected

Liverpool are able to make up to three changes to their Champions League squad with two players set to be axed.

The Champions League returns later this month and with the January transfer window closing, clubs will be looking to add new recruits to their squad.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian and Naby Keita were left out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad last year, so there’s a chance we could see both players axed once again.

However, Liverpool could leave a hint regarding Luis Diaz’s fitness. There’s a good chance he misses Liverpool’s next two Champions League games, but it will be interesting to see if he’s named in the squad, possibly hinting that his return is near.