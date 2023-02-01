Manchester City attempted a late loan offer for England international before the deadline

Manchester City attempted a late loan offer for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison before the deadline closed.

Maddison is one of the main reasons that Leicester have managed to drag themselves out of the relegation zone this season. Brendan Rodgers’ side were struggling at the foot of the Premier League table in the opening few months of the season but have managed to turn it around recently.

If Leicester don’t manage to finish in Europe this season, then you’d imagine Maddison will be looking to join a bigger club, and Manchester City attempted a late move during the January transfer window.

James Maddison in action for Leicester City.
According to journalist Sam Lee on the Why Always Us podcast, Manchester City attempted to sign Maddison late in the window with a loan offer with an option to buy.

Understandably, Leicester weren’t interested, with Maddison being their best player and leaving little time and no transfer fee for them to find a replacement.

Manchester City could be looking to take some of the pressure off Kevin De Bruyne creatively by bringing in someone like Maddison who can contribute with both goals and assists.

