Manchester City could look to sign Chelsea star after considering a move in 2020

Manchester City could look to sign Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell in the summer after losing Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich.

Cancelo signed for Bayern Munich during the January transfer window and with little time left to find a replacement, Manchester City are left a little short in this position.

Rico Lewis’ fine form since emerging from the City academy may have swayed their decision to allow him to leave, but relying on an 18-year-old isn’t always a smart idea.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City could revive their interest in Chelsea left-back Chilwell after considering a move for him in 2020. The report claims that Manchester City opted against triggering his £42m release clause whilst he was at Leicester before he signed for Chelsea.

Chilwell is an attacking full-back meaning he’s likely to suit Pep Guardiola’s style of play. His creativity and goal contributions make him one of the most effective left-backs in Europe when fit, but his injury record could be a major issue.

It will be interesting to see Chelsea’s stance on Chilwell after signing Marc Cucurella and due to the fact that Chilwell has spent a large percentage of his time on the sidelines.