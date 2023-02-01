Manchester United preparing to make big-money offer for Juventus star

Manchester United are preparing to make a big-money offer for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester United are yet to properly replace Cristiano Ronaldo who left the club towards the end of 2022. Wout Weghorst was signed during the January transfer window but was only brought in on a temporary basis.

Weghorst may eventually sign a permanent deal at the club, but bringing in an elite-level attacker in the summer would help them in their fight to compete at the top of the Premier League.

Now, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United are plotting a bid to sign Vlahovic during the summer transfer window.

Galetti claims that Juventus will be on the market for a price of around £70m in the summer, not an overly excessive fee in comparison to some of Manchester United’s previous signings.

At 23 years old, Vlahovic would be an excellent long-term option for Manchester United. In the past, United have opted to bring in the likes of Ronaldo, Weghorst, and Edinson Cavani, amongst others, to plug the gaps in the short term but not offer them a long-term solution.