Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest team news – Ten Hag makes six changes as Rashford misses out

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest as they look to book a place in the Carabao Cup final.

Manchester United go into the game with a three-goal lead after a comfortable victory over Nottingham Forest in the opening leg. With the second leg being at home in front of the Old Trafford crowd, Manchester United fans will fancy their chances of advancing into the final at Wembley.

Erik ten Hag isn’t going to allow his side to get complacent, however, and has named a strong side to face Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United will start the game with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro. However, Marcus Rashford has earned himself a well-deserved rest, at least from the start of the game, as he takes his place on the bench.

Jadon Sancho returns to the squad after a spell away, so it’s excellent to see him back involved with Manchester United.

With Morgan Gibbs-White out injured, Jesse Lingard has the chance to get one over his former club as he starts at Old Trafford.

