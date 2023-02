Newcastle were €5m short in their attempts to sign Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca.

Newcastle didn’t splash the cash during the January transfer window too much as they look to continue to spend smart and find the right players.

One man they were looking to bring to the club was Flamengo midfielder Franca, but they fell short towards the end of the window.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Newcastle made a bid of around €20m, but Flamengo wouldn’t budge on their valuation of €25m.