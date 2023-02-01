“How can you not?” – Agent admits £26m ace was tempted by Newcastle exit

The agent of Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin has spoken out on the links with AC Milan this January.

The Frenchman ultimately didn’t get his move, but it seems there was genuine interest from Milan over a potential £26million deal.

“It was a chat. We took measures, but there was never a real opportunity to see him at Milan,” the agent says, speaking on behalf of Saint-Maximin.

“I think there was at least appreciation for the player. But we didn’t go ahead because Milan had other priorities.”

“(Was there the) willingness of the player?” Ferrari adds. “How can you not like this club?”

Saint-Maximin has not been as much of a regular for Newcastle in recent times, but it remains to be seen if he can work his way back into Eddie Howe’s plans.