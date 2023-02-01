Newcastle United suffer fresh injury blow as player ruled out for ‘three to four weeks’

Newcastle United have reportedly suffered a fresh injury blow as full-back Javier Manquillo now looks set to miss three to four weeks of action.

The Magpies have just signed promising youngster Harrison Ashby in that position, and Manquillo’s injury could mean he gets to go straight into Eddie Howe’s first XI.

Newcastle are having a fine season, so it’s a blow for Howe to lose Manquillo for a pretty lengthy period in this busy period of the campaign.

Still, Ashby looks a fine addition to the squad and could be ideal to plug that gap for a few games in the next month or so.

Newcastle weren’t as busy this January as they were last year, but they did secure an exciting big-name signing in the form of Antony Gordon, who joined from Everton for around £40million.

