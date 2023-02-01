Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has been linked with a move away from Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old striker will be out of contract in the summer and Liverpool have not managed to sign an extension with him yet.

However, the player is currently locked in talks with the Premier League club regarding a new deal and his agent has confirmed that the two parties are on the right track. He has also hinted that the talks with the Premier League club have been positive and it remains to be seen whether an agreement is signed in the coming weeks.

“It’s a very long relationship between Roberto and Liverpool,” Wittmann has now told Sky Germany. “Roberto feels good. At the moment, we’re in a great exchange and in February we’ll probably know where the journey is going. “But Roberto also has to have a say in order to reach an agreement with Liverpool. We’re on the right track [and] we’re having really good talks with Liverpool. They’re a superbly positioned club.”

Firmino remains an important player for Liverpool and the Brazilian has nine goals and four assists to his name across all competitions.

Despite the fact that Liverpool have signed the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo this season, they should look to hold on to the Brazilian whose experience and versatility could prove to be priceless for Liverpool in the coming seasons.

Furthermore, his footballing intelligence is one of his biggest strengths and the Brazilian can play in multiple roles and help the side with his ability and experience.

The 31-year-old remains an integral member of the Liverpool dressing room and his leadership qualities will be vital to the side on and off the pitch as well.

Firmino still has a number of years left at the top level and Liverpool must look to tie him down to a new long-term contract as soon as possible.

The Brazilian made an impressive start to the season with the Reds but he has had his fair share of injury problems this season. It will be interesting to see if he can return to action soon and guide the Reds to a top four finish.