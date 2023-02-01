Premier League January spendings ranked as Chelsea shatter transfer records

It has been a record-breaking January window for Premier League clubs and Chelsea have been at the forefront of Transfer spending over the last few weeks.

The Blues have been extremely active during the January transfer window and they have brought in a number of players to improve their squad.

It has been a difficult season for Chelsea so far and they are 10th in the league table. Graham Potter will be hoping that his January signings can help transform the side’s fortunes and help them secure Champions League qualification this season.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs spent a total of £780.1 million during the 2023 January transfer window, a huge leap from the £465.2 million spent during the 2018 January transfer window.

Premier League clubs spent £322.9 million during the 2022 January window followed by £232.9 million in 2020 and £221.2 million in 2017.

? 2023 – £???.??

? 2018 – £465.2m

? 2022 – £322.9m

? 2020 – £232.96m

? 2017 – £221.2m A new record has been set for the most money spent in a January transfer window. ? pic.twitter.com/1CN8XMpP4r — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 1, 2023

Out of the £780.1 million spent during the 2023 January transfer window, Chelsea were the highest spenders with an outlay of £319 million.

The Blues splashed out on Enzo Fernandez (£105million), Malo Gusto (£26.3million), Noni Madueke (£35million), Mykhailo Mudryk (£88million), Benoit Badiashile (£33.7million), Joao Felix (six-month loan) – £9.7million fee, Andrey Santos (£11million) and David Datro Fofana (£10million).

The likes of Santos, Fofana, and Madueke are long-term investments for the Blues, but the likes of Fernandez, Mudryk, Badiashile, and Felix will be expected to improve Chelsea immediately and help get their season back on track.

Meanwhile, other notable signings include Cody Gakpo to Liverpool, and Jorginho to Arsenal.