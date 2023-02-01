Real Madrid handed fixture headache ahead of Liverpool clash in Champions League

Real Madrid will face a hectic schedule between their two Champions League clashes against Liverpool.

Liverpool face Real Madrid over two legs in the next round of the Champions League this month. It’s going to be a difficult task for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but the fixture schedule has been kind to them in comparison to Real Madrid.

Between the two legs, Liverpool will play three Premier League fixtures, whereas Real Madrid will be forced to play a whopping six times in the same period.

This could potentially be a huge advantage for the English club.