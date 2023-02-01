Everton failed with a late move to sign UCL winner despite bumper offer

Everton reportedly tried to sign the former Chelsea and Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud before the transfer window closed.

The 36-year-old French international had an impressive World Cup campaign with France and he could have been a quality short-term signing for the Toffees. He has 10 goals and six assists to his name for Milan as well.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Everton offered him wages of around €3.5 million until the end of the season and the player would have received an additional €2 million bonus if he helped Everton beat relegation this season.

The Toffees are currently 19th in the league table and it remains to be seen whether they can beat the drop in the coming months.

The attack has been a major concern for Everton this season and only Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer goals on them in the Premier League.

Bringing in a striker should have been Everton’s top priority during the January transfer window but the Toffees have clearly failed to strengthen their squad. On top of that, they sold Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United to further weaken the side.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Giroud would have earned €8.4 million next season at Everton if the Toffees stayed in the Premier League.

Despite the bumper offer from the Premier League club, Giroud refused to join them.

The French international’s current contract with AC Milan expires in June and he will be a free agent at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

The 36-year-old has extensive Premier League experience and he managed to win the Champions League during his time at Chelsea. The experienced striker could have made a big difference for Everton in the final third if the transfer had gone through.