Roy Keane slams two Manchester United players despite advancing into the final

Roy Keane couldn’t help but criticise two Manchester United players during their victory over Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United advanced into the final of the Carabao Cup final, sealing their place with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford. United had a huge advantage going into the second leg after winning away to Nottingham Forest by three goals.

Anthony Martial and Fred scored in the second leg after Erik ten Hag brought on some attacking firepower in the second half.

Despite securing their place at Wembley, Keane wasn’t impressed with the performances of two Manchester United players.

“Casemiro, Shaw. We praised them before the game saying they’ll be focused and he’s gone with a strong United team, but United are definitely going through the motions, but they did obviously create one or two chances on the stroke of half-time,” said Keane, as relayed by the Express.

Keane is well-known for his harsh criticism of players, but it wasn’t exactly a vintage Manchester United performance in the opening 45 minutes. The game was played at a snail’s pace, but it’s no surprise with Manchester United willing to keep the ball and keep hold of their three-goal lead.

In the second-half Ten Hag’s side stepped it up a gear with the help of Marcus Rashford, who played a part in both goals.

Manchester United now face the difficult task of an in-form Newcastle side in the final at Wembley, with the North East club desperate to end their trophyless run.