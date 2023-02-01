Tottenham have officially confirmed that manager Antonio Conte is set to undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder today after recently becoming unwell and suffering severe abdominal pain.

The Italian tactician has been diagnosed with cholecystitis, and the Spurs boss will now have surgery to deal with the issue, and then return to the touchline following a period of recuperation, according to the club’s statement.

See below for Tottenham’s statement via Twitter…

Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain. Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation. Everyone at the Club wishes him well ? pic.twitter.com/h91LfV8lD9 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 1, 2023

Conte is a huge asset to Tottenham, having long been regarded as one of the finest managers in world football, while he’s also a big character with his animated antics in the dugout.

Spurs fans will no doubt be hoping Conte can return as quickly as possible, while everyone in world football will be wishing the 53-year-old the best with his operation today.

Conte took over at Tottenham last season and steered the club to an impressive top four finish despite the team being in a pretty sorry state under his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo.