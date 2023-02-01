Tottenham confirm Antonio Conte is set to undergo surgery after recently becoming unwell with severe pain

Tottenham have officially confirmed that manager Antonio Conte is set to undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder today after recently becoming unwell and suffering severe abdominal pain.

The Italian tactician has been diagnosed with cholecystitis, and the Spurs boss will now have surgery to deal with the issue, and then return to the touchline following a period of recuperation, according to the club’s statement.

See below for Tottenham’s statement via Twitter…

Conte is a huge asset to Tottenham, having long been regarded as one of the finest managers in world football, while he’s also a big character with his animated antics in the dugout.

Spurs fans will no doubt be hoping Conte can return as quickly as possible, while everyone in world football will be wishing the 53-year-old the best with his operation today.

Conte took over at Tottenham last season and steered the club to an impressive top four finish despite the team being in a pretty sorry state under his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo.

