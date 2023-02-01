Transfer Deadline Day exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Jorginho Arsenal, Fernandez Chelsea + more

Transfer Deadline Day is finally over, so here’s my round-up of yesterday’s biggest stories in case you missed anything. Thanks for reading, and if you like this post please SUBSCRIBE to get this in your inbox five mornings a week!

AC Milan

AC Milan official statement following rumours of new deal talks collapsed with Rafael Leao: “Stories on negotiations collapsed with Leao are fake — also damaging image of both club and player. AC Milan keep negotiating with Leao in professional way.”

Arsenal

Arteta: “Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience.”

Jorginho: “All I can promise is that I’m going to give my all to represent this club.”

There were no further talks over signing Moises Caicedo on Deadline Day – Brighton never changed their stance, so a deal could not be done. There was no intention to let Caicedo go, with £60m and £70m offers rejected.

I think Arsenal will be back on the market for midfielders in the summer, now it’s too early to say who they’re going to try to sign. It won’t be decided now.

Jorginho is excellent deal for both clubs: Chelsea make money – my understanding is it’s around £12m – with a player nearly out of contract, and Arsenal sign an experienced midfielder really appreciated by Arteta.

Atletico Madrid

Matt Doherty has officially joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Tottenham. It initially looked like it would be a loan, but Spurs cancelled the player’s deal to allow him the move.

Caglar Soyuncu could not join Atletico Madrid this January due to Financial Fair Play issues, but is expected to join the club on a free transfer in July.

Barcelona

Decision on Julian Araujo transfer to Barcelona will be made on Wednesday morning. Depends on MLS after deal was signed a few seconds after the deadline.

Barcelona tried to find an opportunity for Sofyan Amrabat, but they couldn’t include obligation to buy clause into the deal with Fiorentina due to Financial Fair Play. Fiorentina would not accept a loan without obligation to buy. It was almost impossible deal. Barcelona wanted to try but it was never concrete or advanced after bid rejected. In the summer, it will be very open race for Amrabat.

Barcelona are keen on Benjamin Pavard for the summer and he also wants to join, but there were no talks with Bayern Munich yesterday over a January move. Expect talks to take place ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona extend Alex Valle contract until June 2025 — he decided to stay despite many proposals from the big five European leagues. Xavi has been key to make this decision. Alex Valle joins Andorra on loan until the end of the season, here we go.

Bayern Munich

Ryan Gravenberch was approached by many clubs but for Bayern a departure was 100% impossible as they trust him.

Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez is finally a new Chelsea player! All documents are signed between the clubs with Benfica and player side on contract valid until June 2031. Chelsea did an incredible work to get Enzo Fernandez deal signed. It took 20 consecutive hours of negotiations, Enzo was a big ally of Chelsea into this deal and this is how they convinced Benfica to sell. The price is €121m paid in 6 instalments, contract until 2031 – a very big deal.

David Datro Fofana is staying at Chelsea. No loan move to Nice or anywhere else.

Crystal Palace

Done deal: Crystal Palace have signed Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season. Arsenal accepted the approach and his medical was done yesterday afternoon.

Espanyol

Espanyol are set to sign Fernando Pacheco, here we go! Documents are signed and registered with La Liga.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina are set to sign Moroccan talent Abdelhamid Sabiri valid from July 1, he joins on permanent deal from Sampdoria.

Fulham

Confirmed. Sasa Lukic, new Fulham player on a permanent deal from Torino for €10m fee add-ons included.

Official, confirmed. Fulham have signed Cedric Soares on a six-month loan deal from Arsenal, with no buy option.

Getafe

Sergi Altimira to Getafe, deal done and sealed for June 2023. Contract will be valid until 2027. Altimira, considered a top talent and wanted by director Ramon Planes — the one who signed Pedri, Ronald Araujo for Barcelona and more.

Leicester City

Done deal, official: Leicester City have signed Harry Souttar from Stoke City for £15m.