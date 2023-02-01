Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Chelsea among his top three winners of the January transfer window

Fabrizio Romano has named his three winners of the January transfer window, praising Chelsea, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest for their strong performances in the winter market.

The Blues were certainly big spenders, bringing in a host of new faces in the form of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke, and the loan signing of Joao Felix.

Chelsea also did decent business selling Jorginho to Arsenal when he was close to becoming a free agent, but Romano also feels the Italy international looks like a good addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Gunners also brought in Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior this January, so will surely feel their squad is stronger now than it was before the window opened.

Forest, meanwhile, have continued to bring in top talents, signing the likes of Keylor Navas, Jonjo Shelvey and Danilo to follow on from a busy summer.

“Chelsea for sure won the transfer window!” Romano said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

“Mykhaylo Mudryk is one of the most exciting signings, and they did incredible work to finally get Enzo Fernandez over the line. They are also convinced Andrey Santos is a real gem, great business.

“I also think Arsenal did an excellent job to add quality and experience in Leandro Trossard and Jorginho, while Jakub Kiwior is a fine young talent for the present and future. And Nottingham Forest again did very good job to improve their squad.”