The transfer window has come and gone, with Liverpool making early moves by agreeing to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven before the start of the new year.

Since then, the club has been linked with a number of potential new signings, with the majority of rumors focusing on midfield, a position that desperately needs some reinforcements.

Several high-profile names have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, including Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat, Moises Caicedo, Ruben Neves, and Conor Gallagher.

However, it appears that any potential moves for these players will have to wait until the summer transfer window.

But there are also plenty of free agents who could be of interest to Liverpool and help strengthen their squad in the current season.

One player who stands out is former Real Madrid midfielder Isco, who is currently without a club after a potential deal to join Union Berlin fell through on deadline day.

The 30-year-old Spain international signed with Seville on a free transfer last summer, but left the La Liga club at the end of December.

Another free agent who could attract the interest of Liverpool is Zakaria Labyad.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been without a club since leaving Ajax at the end of the last season.

During his time in Amsterdam, Labyad had an impressive goal record, scoring 13 times in 54 appearances, as well as contributing 10 assists.

Labyad has already faced Liverpool twice in the Champions League group stage matches during the 2020/21 season, which the Reds won 1-0 on both occasions.

Liverpool fans have been left frustrated by the lack of financial backing by their owners who have once again left Jurgen Klopp dry despite the current squad’s struggles.

And it is highly unlikely that they will dive sign anyone this season even if it is a free agent despite the quality available in the aforementioned players.