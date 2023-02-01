(Video) Arsenal loanee Balogun secures his hat-trick with sensational volley

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun secured a hat-trick for Reims with a sensational volley.

Balogun has been in impressive form for Reims, with his latest hat-trick making him the leading scorer in Ligue 1, ahead of superstar trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

His third goal against Lorient was the pick of the bunch, as he timed his run expertly before side-foot volleying past the goalkeeper to secure their victory.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City could look to sign Chelsea star after considering a move in 2020
Arsenal keeping tabs on Chelsea star who could leave in the summer
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest team news – Ten Hag makes six changes as Rashford misses out

Pictures from Beinsports.

Arsenal’s academy continues to produce talent and it certainly gives Mikel Arteta a decision to make at the end of the season.

More Stories Folarin Balogun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.