Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun secured a hat-trick for Reims with a sensational volley.

Balogun has been in impressive form for Reims, with his latest hat-trick making him the leading scorer in Ligue 1, ahead of superstar trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

His third goal against Lorient was the pick of the bunch, as he timed his run expertly before side-foot volleying past the goalkeeper to secure their victory.

Pictures from Beinsports.

Arsenal’s academy continues to produce talent and it certainly gives Mikel Arteta a decision to make at the end of the season.