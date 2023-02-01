(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star

Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho.

Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role.

Sancho played in a more central role than he’s used to, and Ten Hag has now addressed this position change.

Ten Hag has mentioned that he believes Sancho can play in a more central role for Manchester United, which could hopefully see him getting back to his best.

