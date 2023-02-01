Roy Keane has claimed that Manchester United’s upturn in form is partly down to certain players leaving the club.

Manchester United are currently enjoying one of their best spells in recent years, mostly down to Erik ten Hag.

However, former player Keane has claimed that certain players departing has certainly had a positive effect.

?? "That feel good factor is back at the club" Roy Keane believes the exits of big players such as Ronaldo and Pogba has helped Man Utd bring back 'new energy'. pic.twitter.com/4KhowzdOrD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 1, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba are specifically mentioned, amongst others, and it’s difficult to argue against his point. Manchester United now have a squad of players buying into Ten Hag’s ideas and it’s paying off on the pitch.