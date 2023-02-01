(Video) Roy Keane believes Manchester United’s upturn in form is down to certain players departing

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Roy Keane has claimed that Manchester United’s upturn in form is partly down to certain players leaving the club.

Manchester United are currently enjoying one of their best spells in recent years, mostly down to Erik ten Hag.

However, former player Keane has claimed that certain players departing has certainly had a positive effect.

More Stories / Latest News
Roy Keane slams two Manchester United players despite advancing into the final
Real Madrid handed fixture headache ahead of Liverpool clash in Champions League
Liverpool set to axe two players from squad as Luis Diaz ‘update’ expected

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba are specifically mentioned, amongst others, and it’s difficult to argue against his point. Manchester United now have a squad of players buying into Ten Hag’s ideas and it’s paying off on the pitch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.