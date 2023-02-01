“We have really good talks” – Liverpool star’s agent drops new contract hint

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino’s contract talks with the club are expected to conclude this month, according to his agent, Roger Wittmann.

Firmino, who joined the club in 2015 from Hoffenheim, is due to be a free agent in the summer.

Despite a dip in form over the past 18 months, Liverpool are eager to retain the Brazilian’s services, and Firmino has stated his desire to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Wittmann told Sky Germany that they are in a “great exchange” with Liverpool and that they are on the right track to finding an agreement.

The agent also emphasized that Firmino has to have a say in order to find a deal with the club.

He said:

“It’s a long relationship between Roberto and Liverpool. Roberto is comfortable. At the moment we are in a great exchange and in February we will probably know where the journey is going. “But Roberto also has to have a say in order to find an agreement with Liverpool. We are on the right track. We have really good talks with Liverpool. It’s an outstanding club.”

Klopp has confirmed that Firmino remains an integral part of his future plans, but competition for places could impact the forward’s stance on extending his deal.

Firmino has been out of action since November with a calf injury, but he was in fine form before the World Cup break, scoring nine goals in 21 appearances.

During Firmino’s absence, Liverpool signed Dutch forward Cody Gakpo for £45 million, but Klopp has stated that the new signing will not impact Firmino’s standing at the club.

The German manager confirmed that he and the club have held private talks with Firmino, but the outcome of those talks remains to be seen.