Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be in line to leave the club this summer after failing to make an impact in the squad.

According to The Athletic, there are “rumblings at City” which suggest Phillips could be in line to exit the club at the end of the season.

He signed last July from Leeds United for a fee of £45 million on a six-year deal. Since then, the England international has registered just 165 minutes on the pitch across eight appearances.

Phillips has made just one start for City, which came in their 2-0 defeat against Southampton that knocked them out of the Carabao Cup. He has spent a large majority of the season so far recovering from a shoulder injury and playing second fiddle to first-choice Rodri, but he has still not proven himself in the short cameos Pep Guardiola has given him.

The manager also remarked following the World Cup that the 27-year-old returned “overweight”, which brings into question his efforts behind the scenes in training and off the pitch.

Cancelo exit could hint at Phillips’ future

Guardiola is renowned for being ruthless when it comes to his players and it became more evident when Joao Cancelo quickly completed a loan move to Bayern Munich last month due to his attitude on not starting games.

The defender had been regarded as one of City’s standout players in recent years, and Guardiola was still happy to oversee his departure whilst the club are playing catch-up with Arsenal and about to resume European action. The situation again brings Phillips’ future into question, as he has not made half the impact Cancelo has.