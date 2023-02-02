Video: Former Arsenal defender scores CRAZY long-distance own goal in the Bundesliga

Former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has scored an absolutely horrific long-range own goal for current club Stuttgart.

Watch below as the Greece international badly over-hits a back-pass, catching his goalkeeper out as it eventually finds its way in to the back of the net…

Mavropanos once looked a promising young player at Arsenal, but he couldn’t quite get past the competition for places in their first-team.

The 25-year-old has done reasonably well in his time in Germany, but this will be a moment he’ll want to forget as soon as possible!

