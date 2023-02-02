Uncertainty over whether Jorginho will make Arsenal debut against Everton this weekend

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Arsenal’s new signing Jorginho could reportedly be in line to make his debut for the club against Everton this weekend, but it depends on a number of factors.

The Italy international has just joined the Gunners from rivals Chelsea, but it’s largely expected that he’ll only play a backup role in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

So it’s not too surprising to see the Evening Standard reporting that Jorginho will probably only get his Arsenal debut this weekend if Thomas Partey is not fit enough to play, which is not yet clear.

The report also adds that Arsenal need to register Jorginho as a new player in time for the game, though it seems this is expected to be possible.

Jorginho scored the winner for Chelsea against Everton earlier this season
More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United among Premier League clubs enquiring about Liverpool star
Crystal Palace secures signing of Dylan Reid despite lack of official announcement, journalist confirms
Video: Newcastle owner Amanda Staveley’s emotional reaction moments after her team secured a place in the League Cup final

Arsenal face a tricky game as Everton will be playing their first match under new manager Sean Dyche, who will no doubt be looking for a big response from his players after their pretty dire form for much of this season.

Even though Arsenal will surely be the big favourites, a surprise result can’t be ruled out in these circumstances, with Goodison Park never an easy place to go anyway.

More Stories Jorginho

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Nah, no surprise in store here, Arsenal is all about righting wrongs this season and there’s a debt to collect at Everton, we loaned them three points last season that kept them in the Premier league, it’s time to pay up Everton

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.