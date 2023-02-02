Arsenal could reportedly face competition from Barcelona for the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spain international was considered by the Gunners this January before they eventually opted to bring in Jorginho from Chelsea, and one of the main reasons for that was the player’s desire to stay with Sociedad until the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be back in for Zubimendi, however, as one imagines a lot could change between now and the summer in terms of how happy Mikel Arteta is with his squad, and the availability of other players.

Romano also says Barcelona could be in for Zubimendi in the next transfer window, so it might not be easy to lure the 23-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

Zubimendi has shone at Sociedad and looks good enough to secure a big move soon, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Romano has made it clear Zubimendi did not reject anyone as such, but his preference was to wait a bit longer for a move rather than change clubs mid-season.

“One of the players they considered is Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi – a very good player who’s also on the list of Barcelona, someone they’re following for the summer,” Romano said.

“Arsenal were considering a move for Zubimendi, he has a release clause, but on the player’s side he was happy to stay until at least the end of the season, so Arsenal decided not to proceed in talks, because they saw that the player didn’t want to move now. He wasn’t rejecting Arsenal or anyone else, he just wanted to stay at Real Sociedad, but we can see if he’s one to keep an eye on in the summer.

“On Jorginho, Arteta made the difference – he’s a big fan, he’s in love with the player’s experience, with how popular he is in the dressing room, and these factors made the difference. He was seen as the best last-minute option for the club.”