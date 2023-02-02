Arsenal likely to reignite interest in 21-year-old in time for summer window

Although Arsenal did land a January Deadline Day signing after agreeing a deal with Chelsea for midfielder Jorginho, the Italian was not Mikel Arteta’s first choice.

Targeting Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo, the Gunners went all out to bring the 21-year-old to the Emirates Stadium. It wasn’t to be though, and despite issuing a public ‘come and get me’ plea on his social media, the Seagulls refused to part with their prize asset.

However, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, even though Arsenal were unable to bring the Ecuadorian midfielder to London last month, Arteta is likely to reignite his interest during the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal’s Jorginho alternatives, Bellingham transfer fee, PSG fury – Fabrizio Romano

“Moises Caicedo, obviously, admitted in a social media post that he would be keen to move on from Brighton and he wanted the opportunity to join a top club like Arsenal or Chelsea,” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

“I’m sure Arsenal’s interest will remain and it’s a deal that they will try to rekindle in the summer.”

Come the time of the summer window, Caicedo will have just two years left on his deal, and judging by his eagerness to join the Premier League leaders, it seems highly unlikely he’ll sign an extension, so the end of the season could be one of Brighton’s last chances to recoup a decent fee.