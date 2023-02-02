Chelsea made a late deadline day move for World Cup star but were swiftly rejected

Chelsea were dealt a swift rejection from Fiorentina when they made a last-ditch attempt to sign Moroccan star Sofyan Amrabat on the final day of the transfer window, according to Daily Mail.

Despite the Blues’ recent spending spree, the Italian club was not willing to part with the in-demand player.

Since taking over at Stamford Bridge, Boehly has been actively involved in recruitment and has used the club’s wealth to make a statement in the transfer market.

This week, he made headlines by signing World Cup standout Enzo Fernandez for a British transfer-record fee.

However, his attempts to bring in Amrabat were quickly shot down by Fiorentina.

According to the report, Fiorentina declined a loan offer from Boehly and quoted a substantial fee for the player instead.

Barcelona were also reportedly interested in the midfielder, but no deal was reached.

Fiorentina has previously lost key players to top European clubs, with Dusan Vlahovic moving to Juventus last season being the most recent example.

Despite the rejection, Chelsea’s midfield remains strong with the addition of Fernandez, who will be competing for a starting spot with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Conor Gallagher will also remain an option for the team after failing to secure a loan exit.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has acknowledged that it will be a challenge to manage all the talent at his disposal, as only 11 players can take the field at once.

The Blues’ quest to win the Champions League has been dealt a minor blow, as they can only add three players to their European squad for their last 16 match against Borussia Dortmund.

This means that one of Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, or Benoit Badiashile will have to sit out.

Despite the large investment made by the ownership, there are no demands for an immediate improvement in results from Potter, who has faced challenges in finding the right formula for his team.

Boehly is determined to give him the time and support he needs to get the club back on track.