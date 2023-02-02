Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals what the mood is like at Chelsea after another transfer splurge

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today, Fabrizio Romano has provided an insight into what the mood is like at Chelsea after another busy transfer window and huge changes to the squad.

The Blues have had a hectic few months, with Todd Boehly buying the club from Roman Abramovich and making sweeping changes to the playing squad, the manager, and the board.

Big names like Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marc Cucurella joined during the summer, while further exciting additions came in this January in the form of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix, and more.

It’s certainly not the most stable period for Chelsea, but it seems the mood inside Stamford Bridge is positive, according to Romano, with excitement for the future, even though it surely means some players will be fighting harder for their places and possibly leaving the club in the summer.

“I feel there is a lot of excitement in the Chelsea squad – new stars, big players, chance to improve the performances,” Romano said.

“Of course this large number of new arrivals means some players will leave in the summer, but they have to fight for their place now and so it’s something normal in football.”

Despite showing plenty of ambition with their work off the pitch, Chelsea need to improve quickly on the pitch, as Graham Potter’s side still sit 10th in the Premier League table, ten points off the top four.