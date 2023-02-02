Exclusive: What happens next for Hakim Ziyech after Chelsea leave PSG “literally furious” over failed transfer

Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about the failed Hakim Ziyech loan transfer from Chelsea to Paris Saint-Germain.

Writing in today’s free edition of the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that PSG were left “literally furious” with Chelsea as the deal broke down late on, with paperwork for the Morocco international simply not submitted on time.

The transfer news expert added that it’s not yet clear if PSG will come back in for Ziyech in the summer, as it’s too early to know their transfer plans for sure.

“Chelsea sent the contracts for Hakim Ziyech signed, but not in time to be registered,” Romano explained.

“They say it’s because of technology problems; but PSG are literally furious. It was a loan deal. I have no idea if PSG will go again for Ziyech in the summer… it will depend on lot of factors, it’s impossible to know their summer strategy now.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt be intrigued to see how Ziyech responds to this, as the 29-year-old will now have to get back to focusing on winning his place back at Stamford Bridge over the next few months.

There’s no doubt Ziyech has plenty to offer on his day, but he’s never quite looked settled at Chelsea, so he’ll surely be bitterly disappointed to miss out on this move to PSG, which could have been a great chance for him to revive his career.