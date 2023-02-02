Crystal Palace have secured the signing of Scottish Under-19 international, Dylan Reid, despite the lack of an official announcement.

The news was confirmed by Matt Woosnam of The Athletic, in response to a concerned Crystal Palace fan.

The signing of Reid is considered a coup for the club, as they fended off competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Benfica.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson told Sky Sports that Reid was set to undergo a medical with Crystal Palace on deadline day and praised the club for conducting themselves well throughout the transfer.

He said:

“Crystal Palace have conducted themselves very well throughout the transfer, which has to be credited. Fingers crossed that both boys get through their medicals.”

Woosnam also revealed that another young player, Franco Umeh from Cork City, had signed with Crystal Palace.

Yes and so did Umerah from Cork https://t.co/Knlwb5D8XM — Matt Woosnam (@MattWoosie) February 2, 2023

While Reid may not be expected to make an immediate impact in the first team, his arrival is still considered an exciting business for the Eagles.

With a state-of-the-art £20m academy and a manager in Patrick Vieira who has already placed his trust in young players, there is no reason why Reid can’t become an important player for the club in the future.