Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Isco transfer situation after Union Berlin move collapses

There remains some interest in the potential free transfer of former Real Madrid and Sevilla midfielder Isco after a move to Union Berlin fell through.

The Spaniard is now attracting interest from some Turkish clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Isco is one of the most high profile free agents on the market at the moment, so one imagines there’ll be work going on behind the scenes to win the race for his signature.

It looked like Isco was on his way to Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin, but Romano says the financial conditions of the deal changed after the 30-year-old had his medical with the club, which was quite a shock.

It now seems like a move to Turkey could be the most likely next move for Isco, if Romano’s quotes are anything to go by.

“Isco remains a free agent after the deal collapsed with Union Berlin because the financial conditions of the deal changed after the medical tests, so it was a big shock and the negotiation collapsed,” Romano said.

“Turkish clubs are also interested in Isco, so it’s one to watch in the final days.”

Isco left Real Madrid in the summer but only spent half the season at Sevilla before his contract was terminated after failing to live up to expectations.