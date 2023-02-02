Graham Potter has spoken publicly about Enzo Fernandez’s record-breaking transfer from Benfica to Chelsea.

The Argentina midfielder was undoubtedly the biggest saga of the January transfer window.

After several weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, Todd Boehly’s Chelsea were finally able to reach an agreement with Benfica on Deadline Day. The transfer is understood to be worth a whopping £106m (Sky Sports).

The South American’s fee is a British record and has surpassed the £100m that Man City paid Aston Villa for winger Jack Grealish 18 months ago.

Joining up with his new team, Fernandez, who is set to wear the number five shirt (Chelsea FC), is now in line to make his club debut, but Friday night’s game against Fulham may be a little too soon.

However, irrespective of when Fernandez’s first Blues outing will be, Potter has given a glowing report but did mention how the current language barrier may take some time to overcome.

“I’m very, very pleased about Enzo Fernández deal because he’s a fantastic player,” Potter said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“My Spanish isn’t great and his English isn’t great, so we’ll get there. He’s an impressive young man.”

During his six months playing for Benfica, Fernandez, who already has 10 international caps under his belt, featured in 29 matches and directly contributed to 11 goals, across all competitions.