Journalist predicts Liverpool to pursue Euros winner in the summer

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons Liverpool could set their sights on Federico Chiesa in the summer transfer window.

Chiesa’s outstanding performances and contributions to Italy’s successful Euro 2020 campaign led him to being one of the most sought-after stars after lifting the trophy.

He eventually made the switch from Fiorentina to Serie A competitors Juventus, but it has not been plain sailing since the move.

The 25-year-old sustained a cruciate ligament injury in his first season in Turin that saw him sidelined for almost an entire year. This season, he has suffered from four separate injuries that have prevented him from registering consistent game time and minutes on the pitch.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke weighed in on Liverpool’s potential pursuit of the attacker. He said: “Maybe in the summer, he might have the likes of Liverpool and other Premier League clubs looking at him and seeing if they can capitalise on Juventus’ financial situation.”

Liverpool’s injury concerns could prevent interest

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp’s side is in dire need of reinforcements. This campaign so far has been poor for the club, who sit ninth-placed in the Premier League and out of both cup competitions.

However, a prevailing issue in recent years has been injury concerns amongst the squad, so it’s unlikely Klopp will want to take the punt with Chiesa’s fitness record the way it is.