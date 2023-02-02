Kylian Mbappe is expected to be made France’s captain following Raphael Varane’s retirement from international football.

According to Get French Football News, Varane was in line to be named captain after Hugo Lloris retired, however, the Manchester United star has now confirmed he will be stepping down from international duties, and the role is expected to fall to Mbappe.

The 24-year-old was undoubtedly Les Bleus’ standout performer of the World Cup last year and was instrumental to their progression to the final in Qatar.

He did everything in his power to make France go back-to-back as world champions; scoring eight goals across the campaign (the top goalscorer) and a hattrick in the final, as well as registering two assists along the way. They fell short at the final hurdle after losing the penalty shootout to Argentina.

Mbappe’s international breakthrough

Mbappe burst onto the scene and established himself as world-class during the tournament in 2018, too. He became the youngest French goalscorer in World Cup history at just 19 years old and the second teenager, the first being footballing icon Pele, to score in a final. It ended with him lifting the lucrative trophy in Russia.